US Aircraft Carrier Leaves Japanese Port for Long-Term Naval Test

TOKYO (Sputnik) – According to the initial plan, the aircraft carrier was expected to leave the port on Monday, but the departure was delayed due to a technical problem, the Kyodo news agency said.

The aircraft carrier's entrance into the sea was its second since November 2016, when the vessel stopped its Japanese home port for technical maintenance. Previously, it had left the port for the sea on May 8.

The exact area and deadlines of the tests are yet unknown.

The Nimitz-class USS Ronald Reagan is equipped with two nuclear reactors and was deployed at the Yokosuka base as part of the US strike group. It is capable of transporting 80 aircraft and up to 5,500 personnel.