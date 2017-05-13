Register
22:49 GMT +313 May 2017
Live
    Search
    RAF Reaper MQ-9 remotely piloted air system

    Breakthrough or PR? Russian Expert Breaks Down US's New GPS-Based Drone Bomb

    © Flickr/ UK Ministry of Defence
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    21260100

    This week, the Pentagon confirmed that the US's MQ-9 Reaper drones have been equipped with the new 500-pound GBU-38 GPS-maneuvered aerial bombs. Speaking to Radio Sputnik, military expert Alexei Leonkov explained that this wasn't actually any sort of breakthrough technology, and that Russia already has systems deployed which are much more accurate.

    Speaking to Military.com, a Pentagon official confirmed that the GPS-maneuverable GBU-38 had been deployed aboard the Reaper drone, and undergone live testing by being dropped on the enemy in the US's campaign of airstrikes against Daesh (ISIL/ISIS) in Iraq and Syria.

    An MQ-9 Reaper, a hunter-killer surveillance UAV
    © Wikipedia
    The New Predator: US Reaper Drones Get New 500-Pound Bombs
    The Pentagon expects the use of GPS technology on its drone munitions to substantially increase their accuracy, and to allow them to be used in all weather conditions. The GBU-38 is also said to be substantially cheaper than the AGM-114 Hellfire and the GBU-12 Paveway II laser-guided munitions. 

    Thus, military publication Scout Warrior wrote that the US Air Force had "made history" with the successful testing of the weapon, "vastly widen[ing] the attack envelope, target set and mission scope for its workhorse drone."

    But according to Alexei Leonkov, a senior military analyst who works as commercial director for Arsenal of the Fatherland, a respected Russian military publication, the Pentagon has turned the testing of its GPS-enabled bomb into a noisy public relations campaign.

    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft taxis at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.
    © AP Photo/ Eric Gay
    General Atomics MQ-9 Reaper unmanned aircraft taxis at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas.

    "The GBU-38 is not exactly cheap," Leonkov said, speaking to Radio Sputnik. "When you add 'brains' to these bombs, it makes them more expensive, not cheaper. PR campaigns are often noisy; they turn ordinary news into mega-news. But in this case there is more PR than any real innovation." 

    "This isn't exactly new technology," the expert added. "The US has had its JDAM [Joint Direct Attack Munition] program since the 90s, when conventional bombs were turned into high-precision munitions."

    "NATO used these bombs for the first time in Yugoslavia, and then in Iraq and Afghanistan. After that they began to equip the bombs with laser-guided homing guidance heads. In this way, the cost of a conventional bomb grows to $70,000; that is, the munition becomes more expensive."

    An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. Picture taken March 21, 2003.
    © REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic/Files
    An explosion rocks Baghdad during air strikes March 21, 2003. Picture taken March 21, 2003.

    Furthermore, Leonkov stressed that Russia already has guided weapons systems that are even more promising.

    "Our Su-24 all-weather attack planes are equipped with the SVN-24 navigation and target acquisition system, which calculates all the parameters [of a bomb's trajectory], turning a conventional bomb into a precision munition. This system showed itself to be very accurate in Syria, where our Aerospace Defense Forces have been bombing Daesh targets."

    Russian Su-24 tactical bombers at the Hmeimim airbase in the Latakia Governorate of Syria
    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Russian Su-24 tactical bombers at the Hmeimim airbase in the Latakia Governorate of Syria

    In fact, Leonkov noted that the Russian targeting system is even more precise than the latest US achievement. "The US bomb shows an average circular error probable of about five meters. Our bombs have shown a deviation of only about one meter; that is, they hit their target with pin-point accuracy. The work of these systems has been so successful that the [SVN-24] system is being installed about Tu-22M3 strategic bombers, and is being considered for installation aboard the Tu-95 and Tu-160 strategic bombers as well."

    Related:

    Saudi Arabia Unveils First Domestically Produced Combat Drone
    Pentagon Awards Contract to Supply Marine 'Blackjack' Drone Parts
    Plasma Cannon: US Army’s Drone-Killing Laser Gun Wows Observers
    Pentagon Awards $222Mln to Produce Drones, Satellite Communications Gear
    General Electric Tasked to Design Next-Gen Power System for US Drones
    The New Predator: US Reaper Drones Get New 500-Pound Bombs
    What Makes New Chinese Sea-Skimming Combat Drone Perfect for South China Sea
    ‘Bad Behavior’: Iranian Drones Pester US Vessels in Persian Gulf
    Billion Dollar Drones: In 5 Years Global UAV Market Expected to Top $22Bln
    Tags:
    airstrikes, accuracy, bomb, guided munition, drone, GBU-38, MQ-9 Reaper drone, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    When the Trains Go Marching In: Moscow Metro Celebrates 82nd Anniversary
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok