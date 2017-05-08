Register
    Indian Air Force (IAF) officers.

    Indian Elite Commandos Seek Armored Vehicles for Cross-Border Ops

    The Indian Air Force (IAF) has decided to purchase 50-60 armored vehicles along with associated equipment in the next one month to provide protected mobility to its personnel during operations. The IAF has said it needs a 5-meter-long vehicle with crew capacity of six for its special forces.

    Indian Air Force personnel march past a C-130 J Hercules aircraft during parade rehearsals for Air Force Day at the Air Force Station in Hindon, on the outskirts of New Delhi, India (File)
    Rolls-Royce Opens Service Center for Defense Forces in India
    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Primarily, the IAF is looking for vehicles that can be transported with its C-17 and C-130 transports.

    "An armored vehicle that can be transported by air, capable of all terrain operations — both cross country and urban terrain — by Special Forces and easy to handle with minimum maintenance," a request for information released by the IAF read.

    Among other specifications, the IAF has demanded a minimum 350-kilometer operating range with a speed of 100 kmph on level highway. The vehicle will have six bullet-proof firing ports to enable preventive fire from inside the vehicle. The vehicles will be designed in such a way that Garud forces can be able to mount and fire a 5.56mm Light Machine Gun.

    A customer selects his number of Reliance Jio Infocomm 4G mobile services in Mumbai on September 6, 2016
    India’s Richest Man Forces Norway’s Telenor To Exit World's Second Largest Market
    The IAF will provide 120 lightweight Night Vision Devices to its special forces. According to the document, modern binocular night vision goggle with capability of mounting on a bullet-proof helmet should be able to withstand shock and vibration during movement by vehicle or aircraft in combat situation. IAF will also equip its special commandos with 600 7.62mm rifles with sights and accessories and 200 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher compatible with it.

    The IAF's Special Forces, the Garuds, are equipped with Tavor TAR-21 assault rifle, Heckler & Koch MP5 sub-machine guns for close quarter battle, a variant of the AK-47 and the potent M4 carbine. The Israeli Tavor will be made in India from this year as Israeli Weapon Industries has transferred small arms technologies to Indian defense firm Punj Lloyd.
    The IAF had formed the Garuds, a dedicated elite commando wing, after two air bases were targeted by terrorists in 2001.

     

    armored vehicles, Indian Air Force, India
