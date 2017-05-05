Yorktown Systems Wins $22Mln for Predictive Modelling of Asymmetric Threats

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Defense contractor Yorktown Systems Group received an award of $22 million to provide predictive modelling and trend analysis of global asymmetric threats and other support services, the US Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Yorktown Systems Group Inc., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $22,469,405 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for operations support services, including conducting and providing predictive modeling and trend analyses concerning global asymmetric threats," the release stated on Thursday.

Yorktown Systems Group will support the US Army Asymmetric Warfare Group (AWG) located at Fort Meade, Maryland, which is also home to the National Security Agency.

AWG enhances the capabilities of US units by making them faster and more adept at identifying and attacking enemy vulnerabilities, and by preparing them for a broader spectrum of threats.

Other tasks include training for in-theater or pre-deployment forces and establishing linkages with all internal, combatant command, and national intelligence agencies.