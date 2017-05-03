Mattis Says Addtional $21Bln From Congress to Accelerate Anti-Daesh Campaign

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said in a press release that a $21 billion boost in military funding approved by Congress will speed up the operation against Daesh.

"These additional funds will accelerate the campaign to defeat ISIS [ISIL], support ongoing operations in Afghanistan and address critical budget shortfalls," Mattis stated on Tuesday.

Mattis added that the budget plan includes federal money for missiles and ammunition, facility upgrades and new aircraft.

He also stressed that the funding agreements aligns with President Donald Trump administration's focus on rebuilding the US military and promoting safety and security.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act is expected to be signed in the next several days. The bill provides funding for the US government through the end of fiscal year 2017.