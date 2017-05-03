US 4th Infantry Division European Headquarters to Move From Germany to Poland

© AP Photo/ Marko Drobnjakovic US Army 1st Infantry Division Assumes Command of Anti-Daesh Coalition in Iraq

WARSAW (Sputnik) — The US army's 4th Infantry Division command stationed at the garrison in Baumholder, in the German state of Rheinland-Pfalz, is set to be moved to Poznan in Poland, the Defence24 news portal reported, citing the division's Mission Command Element public affairs chief Brent Williams.

"Relocating the Mission Command Element from Germany to Poland increases the U.S. Army’s efficiency, effectiveness, and capability to manoeuvrer forces. The forward presence of the Mission Command Element in Poland further enables U.S. Army Europe’s connection to our Allies, European leaders and civilians, and ultimately increases the Alliance’s preparedness to respond to any threat or crisis in Europe," Williams was quoted as saying by the outlet.

The move is being made as part of the Operation Atlantic Resolve, which is the US army's effort to counter alleged Russian aggression in Ukraine.

NATO has been boosting its presence in Eastern Europe since the outbreak of the Ukrainian conflict in 2014. Western powers accused Russia of meddling in its neighbor's war, but Moscow stressed it was not a side in the hostilities. NATO nevertheless decided deploy additional troops in the Baltic states next to Russia's borders during its 2016 summit in Warsaw.