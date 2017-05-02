Mexico Plans to Buy New Batch of Russia's Mi-17 Helicopters - Rosoboronexport

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) — Mexico plans to buy a new batch of Russia-manufactured Mi-17 military transport helicopters , Alexander Denisov, the head of Marketing Department of Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"The helicopters of Mi-17 type are actively used by the Mexican defense and law enforcement agencies… The Mexican side is planning to buy a new batch of such helicopters from Russia and is considering the proposals prepared by us," Denisov said.

He added that Rosoboronexport was ready to supply Russian helicopters to some other regional countries, such as Bolivia, Chile and Paraguay.

Moreover, Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport expects that the company's helicopter maintenance centers would open in several Latin American countries in 2018, Alexander Denisov, the head of Rosoboronexport's Marketing Department, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Such service center is really being created in Brazil, we are working under an offset program… We hope that the maintenance of the first helicopter [in such facility] would take place in the end of 2018… Possibly, the launch of the maintenance center in Peru would take place in 2018," Denisov said.

The infrastructure of the service center in Venezuela is also under construction, Denisov added.

According to the official, all the maintenance centers established in Latin America would be owned by customers and would make it possible to repair all the helicopters delivered to these countries. Russia has supplied or discussed the contracts on delivery of helicopters to the Latin American countries for years. For example, in November 2012 Mexico received a batch of three Mi-17V-5 helicopters for the needs of the country's Navy.