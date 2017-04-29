US Government Okays $138 Million Sale of Radar Killing Missiles to Australia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government approved the sale of more than 100 supersonic anti-radar missiles to the Australian government, the Department of State said in a press release.

"The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region," the release stated.

The $137.6 million package includes 110 AGM-88 air-to-ground missiles, which can detect, attack and destroy radar antenna or transmitters, the release noted.

Australia requested the missiles for its Electronic Attack EA-18G Growler aircraft to use in current and future coalition efforts.

Raytheon and Orbital ATK are the prime contractors in the sale.