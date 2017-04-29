US Government Okays $138 Million Sale of Radar Killing Missiles to Australia

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US government approved the sale of more than 100 supersonic anti-radar missiles to the Australian government, the Department of State said in a press release.
"The proposed sale of this equipment and support does not alter the basic military balance in the region," the release stated.
Australia requested the missiles for its Electronic Attack EA-18G Growler aircraft to use in current and future coalition efforts.
Raytheon and Orbital ATK are the prime contractors in the sale.
