Seven US Sailors Face Punishment For Inappropriate Onship Relationship

Seven senior enlisted sailors aboard the Navy’s guided-missile cruiser are accused of being involved in or helping to cover up the out-of-bounds liaison. Their identities have not been publicly released.

The USS Hué City is currently in the Persian Gulf, assigned to the USS George H. W. Bush carrier strike group.

Captain Daniel Gillen announced this week that the Navy held non-judicial punishment proceedings from “April 21-23 for seven of the ship’s chief petty officers,” over the coverup.

“Two chief petty officers involved in the affair received unspecified administrative actions for violating Articles 92 and 134 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, which cover fraternization and adultery,” Stripes reports.

The petty officer who was involved with the two chiefs has been reassigned from the ship, with additional disciplinary actions pending.

The punishments of four others remain undisclosed, though they were found to have violated Article 92, which requires them to report inappropriate fraternization.