US F-35 Fighter Jets Arrive in Bulgaria (Bringing Peace and Security, of Course)

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US fifth generation fighter jets, F-35 Lighting II, have arrived in Bulgaria on Friday, the US European Command announced in a press release.

"Two US F-35 Lightning II aircraft and Airmen arrived in Bulgaria, today, from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England as part of a deployment that enhances the region’s ability to host the aircraft for future deployments and operations," the release said.

The European Command noted that the deployment of the fighter jets was planned in advance, and was done in close coordination with the Bulgarian government.

"The aircraft and Airmen were joined by a US KC-135 departing from Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England and will return to their respective bases following a brief stay in the country," the release added.

The fighter jets will remain in Europe for several weeks, according to the release.

The F-35 fighter jet is the most expensive weapons project in history, with an anticipated cost of more than $1 trillion over the next half-century.