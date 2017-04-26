US Missile Defense Allows Covert Nuclear Strike Against Russia - General Staff

"The presence of US missile defense bases in Europe, missile defense vessels in seas and oceans close to Russia creates a powerful covert strike component for conducting a sudden nuclear missile strike against the Russian Federation," he said.

The results of computer simulation confirm that the US missile defense is directed against Russia and China, Poznikhir said.

"Russian representatives have often appealed to the US side, drawing their attention to the danger the global missile defense system poses to the strategic balance of forces in the world. But facts are ignored. The US claims its missile defense system is not directed against Russia and China. But… the results of computer simulation testify to the contrary," he said.

The Lt. Gen. said that other countries are forced to take measures in response to Washington's actions.

"The buildup of the US missile defense stimulates an arms race, first of all strategic weapons, makes other countries take responsive military and technical measures," he said.

The global missile defense system poses a threat to the free use of space by any country, Poznikhir added.

