Register
12:22 GMT +326 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Estonian soldiers take part in NATO military exercise Hedgehog 2015 at the Tapa training range in Estonia May 12, 2015

    NATO Shows 'Forceful Advance' in Norway, Baltics, Arctic - Russian MoD

    © REUTERS/ Ints Kalnins
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (340)
    145714

    NATO is pursuing a policy of "a forced advancement of interests", the Russian defense minister said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia views the North Atlantic treaty Organization's (NATO) actions in Norway, the Baltics, Balkans and the Arctic as a demonstration of the forceful advance of its interests, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

    "We consider these actions by NATO as a demonstration of a forced advancement of their interests," Shoigu said at the VI Moscow Conference on International Security.

    Husky sled dogs in the northernmost Russian village of Barentsburg on the Spitsbergen (Svalbard) archipelago
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kovalev
    NATO Gets All Hot & Bothered for Norway's Svalbard Archipelago, Russia Says Stay Out
    He called the alliance's air policing in the Baltics as "in fact becoming part of the so-called restricted access zone covering the Kaliningrad Region and the eastern part of the Baltic Sea."

    On March 30, President Vladimir Putin said that NATO aircraft's activity in the Baltic sky was "much higher" than that of Russian planes.

    Russia-NATO Airspace Incident Prevention Agreements Critical in Low-Trust Era

    Airspace incident prevention agreements between Russia and NATO are critical at a time of low trust between the sides, Shoigu said.

    "We consider these agreements to be of fundamental importance right now, when the trust level is at an extremely low level," he said.

    The minister added, "We regret that Finland's initiative on military aviation flights over the Baltic Sea with switched-on transponders, supported by the Russian president, was ignored by NATO."

    NATO has repeatedly accused Russia of alleged violation of the airspace over the Baltic Sea, which prompted Moscow to made proposal in July 2016 to ensure air safety in the Baltic region through various means, including flights with transponders turned on.

    Flight transponders are used in aviation to identify planes from the ground.

    US nuclear missile
    © AP Photo/ Charlie Riedel
    One in Three Russians Fears War With US & NATO – What's Driving Their Concerns?
    Moscow has expressed concerns over NATO's expansion to the east some time ago, stressing that it should be immediately stopped. Since 2014, after Crimea rejoined Russia, NATO has been increasing its military presence in Eastern Europe, using the countries’ vulnerability to alleged Russian aggression as a pretext.

    Moscow has repeatedly criticized the increased presence of the alliance’s troops and military facilities close to the Russian borders.

    Topic:
    NATO Seeks Expansion to Eastern Europe (340)

    Related:

    Serbia 'Remains Military Neutral State' Despite Montenegro's NATO Bid
    State Department Says Turkey Will Remain NATO's Key Ally in Anti-Daesh Fight
    German Fighter Jets to Conduct NATO Air Mission Over Estonia – Defense Forces
    NATO Fighter Jets Scrambled About 780 Times in 2016 to Observe Russian Aircraft
    Tags:
    NATO, Sergei Shoigu, Kaliningrad region, Finland, Norway, Arctic, Baltic Region, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Guess Who's Back? Queen of the Tennis Court Maria Sharapova Returns to Action
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok