10:51 GMT +326 April 2017
    Fighters from Al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate Al-Nusra Front.

    Militants Have De-Facto Created New Global Terrorist Network - Russian FSB

    © AFP 2017/ Fadi al-Halabi / AMC
    Militants have de-facto created a new global terrorist network, Russian Federal Security Service FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov said Wednesday.

    The FSB has data on Daesh holding negotiations with other terror groups, Bortnikov said, adding that the terrorists aim to unite their forces.

    "We are receiving intelligence about the negotiations that Daesh is holding with other terrorist groups on a possible alliance," Bortnikov said, pointing out that these groups remain powerful on their own, having enough resources at their disposal to "continue their criminal activities."

    Leaders of such terror groups like Daesh and the "remains of al-Qaeda" have started changing their tactics.

    "The leaders of the largest international terrorist groups, such as Daesh, Jabhat al-Nusra (Jabhat Fatah al Sham terrorist group), as well as the remains of al-Qaeda (all banned in Russia), having realized that they are facing elimination in the territories of their former domination, have started changing their tactics," Bortnikov elaborated.

    The two groups have been relocating militants to other countries, Bortnikov further said.

    "In particular, they have been actively relocating their militants to Afghanistan, Yemen and deep into the African continent. They have also started establishing strongholds and bases there. We are talking about a de-facto global terrorist network," Bortnikov concluded.

    Daesh fighters fire during a a battle against the Syrian government forces, at al-Sinaa neighborhoods, in the oil-rich city of Deir el-Zour, east of Syria (File)
    © AP Photo/ Aamaq News Agency
    Daesh Leaders Fleeing 'Wrath of the Euphrates' in Raqqa Head for Deir ez-Zor
    Earlier today, reports emerged that the FSB thwarted the activity of Daesh supporters on Russia's Sakhalin. The perpetrators were preparing a terrorist attack in a crowded place. An explosive device was confiscated during the arrest. 

    Bortnikov stressed the importance of cutting off resources for militants in order to fight global terrorism. 

    Daesh is a terrorist group active in Syria and Iraq, with supporters pledging allegiance to the group and committing attacks on their behalf in different countries around the world. In November 2015, a series of terrorist attacks in Paris claimed the lives of 130 people. The Daesh group claimed responsibility for the attacks. 

    In Syria, where rhe civil war has been ongoing for six years, the government troops are fighting against numerous opposition factions and terrorist organizations, such as Daesh.

