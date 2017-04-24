Register
00:02 GMT +325 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Lockeed Martin F-35

    Latest F-35 Fighter Software Testing Delays Could Add $1.7Bln More to Costs

    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 47130

    “Before committing dollars to future F-35 capabilities, DOD should complete development of the baseline aircraft,” the Government Accountability Office said on Monday, in a newly published report on the joint strike fighter’s history of spiraling costs, performance issues, schedule delays and “knowledge gaps.”

    The first F-35A rolled off the assembly line in December of 2006, and eleven years later,  program officials still maintain the baseline model is in its “developmental” phase.

    The most optimistic estimates show the it needs another five months to be completed, according to the Pentagon. GAO conducted its own analysis, however, and reached a conclusion differing from that of the Defense Department. The GAO thinks a five-month estimate is bunk, “based on historical F-35 flight test data,” the report said, “developmental testing could take an additional 12 months.”

    The differing forecasts present huge financial implications. “A delay of five months will contribute to a total increase of $532 million to complete development,” GAO said. The extended delay forecasted by GAO “will likely contribute to an increase of more than $1.7 billion” in more costs.

    Lockeed Martin F-35
    © Photo: Lockheed Martin
    US F-35 Jets to Arrive in Estonia on Tuesday for Air Policing Missions

    Testing delays for the Block 3F software system ought to be finished before the Pentagon conducts “significant new investments” in the joint strike fighter. The Pentagon disagrees with GAO, and has already begun soliciting contracts for the Block 4 program. “Until Block 3F testing is complete, DOD will not have the knowledge it needs to present a sound business case for Block 4,” the agency said. 

    The GAO estimates development testing for Block 3F to wrap up in May 2018, while the F-35 program office estimates the program will be done in October of this year.

    The F-35 program office “does not fully agree will all of their conclusions and, in a few instances, statements are made without context or qualifying information,” spokesman Joe DellaVedova told Bloomberg. Of course, the Pentagon believes the program will not require another $1 billion or more to complete. The remaining cost “to complete the F-35’s $55 billion development program is estimated to be $2.3 billion,” which is included in the program’s current budget, he said. 

    The F-35 program may be the priciest topic on which nobody within the US government agrees. The acting weapons buyer for the Pentagon said that the current development testing for Block 3F “remains on track to complete in February 2018,” which is entirely at odds with the GAO and Pentagon estimated mentioned above.  

    F-35 bomb
    © US Air Force/Lockheed Martin
    Pilot ‘Doesn’t Have to Think About It’: New F-35 Weapon Crushes Moving Targets

    Why does all this matter? The F-35 is by far “the most expensive and ambitious acquisition program” since the DOD was incepted. “Acquisition costs alone are estimated nearly $400 billion” and in five years, $14 billion will be devoted to F-35 acquisition costs annually, the report said. 

    Based on these cost estimates, the Pentagon “would likely face affordability challenges as the F-35 program competes with other large acquisition programs, including the B-21 Bomber, KC-46A tanker, and Ohio Class submarine replacement,” GAO noted. 

    Related:

    WATCH: New F-35 Joint Strike Fighters Touch Down in Israel
    Pentagon Gives Lockheed Martin $10Mln to Reduce F-35 Costs
    Pilot ‘Doesn’t Have to Think About It’: New F-35 Weapon Crushes Moving Targets
    F-35 Jet Passes First Test Firing Laser-Guided Bomb Against Moving Target
    Tags:
    cost, F-35, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Lords of the Seas: The World's Most Impressive Aircraft Carriers
    Tour de France
    Tour de France
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok