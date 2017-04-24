Russia's S-500 to Engage Targets at Earth's Outer Layer - Defense Corporation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pavel Sozinov told Russia's National Defense monthly that Almaz-Antey's 25-year forecast provides for the S-500 to "be able to deal with the equipment that is not yet available today but can appear."

"We are talking about interception in the non-dense layers of the atmosphere, including in the upper layers of the atmosphere 100 kilometers [62 miles] from the Earth," Sozinov said.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told Sputnik that a test unit of Russia's next-generation S-500 air defense system would be ready by 2020.

The S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M Triumfator-M, is a cutting-edge anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile system currently under development in Russia.

The S-500, designed by Almaz Antei, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers. The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of up to 7 kilometers per second.