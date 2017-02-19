Register
19 February 2017
    An S-400 Triumf surface-to-air missile system

    Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

    © Sputnik/ Grigoriy Sisoev
    The test unit of Russia's next-generation S-500 air defense system will be ready by 2020, Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov told Sputnik.

    The launchers of the S-400 air defense missile system
    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    S-500 to Strengthen Russia's 'Air Defense System of the 21 Century'
    The S-500 Prometey, also known as 55R6M Triumfator-M, is a cutting-edge anti-aircraft and anti-ballistic missile system currently under development in Russia.

    The S-500, designed by Almaz Antei, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers. The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of up to 7 kilometers per second.

    An S-400 air defence missile system deployed for a combat duty at the Hmeymim airbase
    © Sputnik/ Dmitriy Vinogradov
    Next-Gen S-500 to Defend Russia Against Hypersonic Weapons and ICBMs
    The Prometey is capable of engaging targets at an altitude of up to 200 kilometers, including satellites outfitted with electro-optical surveillance systems.

    The S-500 will be a major upgrade to the state-of-the-art S-400 complex that is already in service, and also its US counterpart – the Patriot Advanced Capability-3.

    US defense officials are concerned that the S-500 missile defense system is so good that the best stealth warplanes in the Pentagon's arsenal will be unable to do anything about it.

    "It is clear the S-500 is intended to serve as a high-altitude antiballistic missile system for home defense, and that its very long range could make it useful for anti-access/area denial and antisatellite tasks. It is also evident that it is designed to be mobile and hard to detect or hack into, so as to resist air-defense suppression strikes," Sébastien Roblin wrote for the National Interest.

    The first regiment of the S-500 missile systems that are believed to have no equal in the world will defend Moscow and central Russia.

      avatar
      ivanwa88
      US concerned the S500 will seriously threaten there best stealth planes really! the S400 already does that and the S300 and certainly the S350e will bring down stealth planes.
      Its really trying to say till 2020 or so we are ok to attack really again what BS.

      One thing I am certain of is that all S units will have a certain level of shared capability to down stealth planes. Upgrades will take care of that possibly down to S225 and S250 modules.
      They wont be cheap but then again nor are stealth planes.
