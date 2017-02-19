Russia's Next Gen S-500 Prototype Launch Date Announced

The S-500, designed by Almaz Antei, is said to have a range of 600 kilometers. The system can simultaneously intercept up to ten ballistic and hypersonic missiles traveling at a speed of up to 7 kilometers per second.
The S-500 will be a major upgrade to the state-of-the-art S-400 complex that is already in service, and also its US counterpart – the Patriot Advanced Capability-3.
US defense officials are concerned that the S-500 missile defense system is so good that the best stealth warplanes in the Pentagon's arsenal will be unable to do anything about it.
"It is clear the S-500 is intended to serve as a high-altitude antiballistic missile system for home defense, and that its very long range could make it useful for anti-access/area denial and antisatellite tasks. It is also evident that it is designed to be mobile and hard to detect or hack into, so as to resist air-defense suppression strikes," Sébastien Roblin wrote for the National Interest.
The first regiment of the S-500 missile systems that are believed to have no equal in the world will defend Moscow and central Russia.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete US concerned the S500 will seriously threaten there best stealth planes really! the S400 already does that and the S300 and certainly the S350e will bring down stealth planes.
ivanwa88
Its really trying to say till 2020 or so we are ok to attack really again what BS.
One thing I am certain of is that all S units will have a certain level of shared capability to down stealth planes. Upgrades will take care of that possibly down to S225 and S250 modules.
They wont be cheap but then again nor are stealth planes.