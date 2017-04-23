Register
19:14 GMT +323 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Liaoning, currently only China's aircraft carrier (File)

    This is What China's 1st Domestically-Built Aircraft Carrier Means for its Navy

    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    21199122

    China is expected to commission its first domestic-build aircraft carrier on May 23, when Beijing celebrates Naval Forces Day.

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Big Ambitions: What Kind of 'Major Advances' China's Third Aircraft Carrier May Feature
    The vessel known as the 001A will be the second aircraft carrier in service with the naval forces of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

    In recent years, China's navy has transformed from a small fleet into a formidable force aimed at gaining dominance in the Pacific. In the 1990s, Beijing launched several projects to design and construct advanced submarines, destroyers, frigates and corvettes.

    In 2012, China’s first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning, was commissioned. The ship was originally laid down as a Soviet multirole aircraft carrier under the name Riga and then Varyag. China bought it from Ukraine for $25 million and at the time it was already 60 percent completed.
    Currently, Beijing is developing its own aircraft carrier program. By 2020, the Chinese naval forces are expected to receive several domestically-built aircraft carriers.

    While completing the Liaoning, Chinese companies developed radio-radar equipment for the ship as well as certain types of weapons and special equipment for planes. As for the 001A, the Chinese defense industry completed a full development and production cycle, including building the aircraft carrier’s hull and the power plant.

    December 24, 2016 shows the Liaoning, China's only aircraft carrier, sailing during military drills in the Pacific
    © AFP 2017/ STR
    Beijing Set to Commission First Made-in-China Aircraft Carrier
    In terms of design, the new aircraft carrier will be close to the Liaoning and thus to Russia's Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrying missile cruiser. However, the 001A will not have the disadvantages specific to this class of ships, according to Russian military expert Vasily Kashin.

    As a newer vessel, the 001A will carry more advanced radio-electronic systems than the Liaoning. Moreover, a lot of minor fixes were added to its design, based on the Chinese experience maintaining the Liaoning.

    Kashin also suggested that more rational space planning will allow for increasing the size of the ship’s wing.

    “The idea that the Liaoning will be a training ship while the 001A will be the first combat ship is mistaken. It is also incorrect to say that both ships are not very useful in combat because they lag behind the US aircraft carriers. But they will expand the capabilities of China’s navy in the event of a conflict, especially in the South China Sea,” Kashin told Sputnik China.

    In this undated photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a carrier-borne J-15 fighter jet lands on China's first aircraft carrier, the Liaoning
    © AP Photo/ Xinhua, Zha Chunming
    South China Sea Ramp-Up: New Chinese Aircraft Carrier’s Shocking Combat Features
    The expert also pointed out that the small number of aircraft will not be a problem. The vessel will carry the J-15 fighter jet. Just like the Russian Su-33, the Chinese aircraft is a heavy naval jet, with a large operational range, capable radio-radar equipment and great potential for modernization.

    Kashin said that the two ships will probably complete tasks near the islands China claims in the South China Sea, including missile defense, reconnaissance and target indication tasks. Both aircraft carriers will also coordinate with other Chinese naval ships involved in anti-access and area denial (A2/AD) missions.

    “Their presence in the area will create problems for any potential enemy’s anti-submarine aviation and communications. Their deployment will also create conditions for using H-6K missile carrying bombers in the area. The air defense situation will also improve for China’s navy. Finally, the ships can be used to protect the combat alert areas of Chinese submarines in the South China Sea,” Kashin said.

    He underscored that these Chinese aircraft carriers are not designed for the global projection of power, which makes them cheaper and more reliable.

    Related:

    What Kind of 'Major Advances' China's Third Aircraft Carrier May Feature
    China Reveals How Many Fighter Jets the New Aircraft Carrier Can Dock
    Beijing Set to Commission First Made-in-China Aircraft Carrier
    China May Launch 2nd Liaoning Aircraft Carrier Late April
    China Reveals Launch Date of New Aircraft Carriers
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Weapons of WWII That Decided the Outcome of the War
    Election
    Elections Under the Gun
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok