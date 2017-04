WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Leyte Gulf departed from Norfolk in Virginia on March 27 and is deployed in the 6th fleet area of operation.

The ship is currently in the North Sea as part of the NATO Operation Atlantic Resolve.

"This visit serves to enhance US-Norway relations as the two nations work together for a stable, secure and prosperous Europe," the release stated.

Commander Steven McCauley noted that such port visits are uncommon but said the crew had benefited from the stop.