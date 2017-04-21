Colt Wins Multimillion Contract to Sell M4 Carbines to Georgia, Iraq

© AFP 2017/ Karen BLEIER US Gunmaker Colt Defense Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Colt defense company won a US Army Foreign Military Sales contract to supply M4 rifles to Georgia, Iraq and three other countries, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Colt Defense [of] West Hartford, Connecticut was awarded a $74 million… to foreign military sales (Georgia, Lebanon, Iraq, Slovakia, Pakistan and Bahrain) contract for 8,730 M4/M4A1 rifles," the release stated on Thursday.

The M4 carbine is a shorter and lighter variant of the M16A2 assault rifle. The M4 is a 5.56×45mm NATO, air-cooled, direct impingement gas-operated, magazine-fed carbine. It has a 14.5 in (370 mm) barrel and a telescoping stock, according to published sources.