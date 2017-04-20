Russian Navy to Receive Georgy Kurbatov Minesweeper in 2019

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik) — Russia's Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), will supply the Russian Navy with the Georgy Kurbatov minesweeper in 2019, Vladimir Seredokho, the company's General Director, said Thursday.
"As for the Georgy Kurbatov, we enter the construction stage. We will launch it in spring 2019… The Navy is expected to receive [the ship] in 2019," Seredokho said.
According to the shipyard's head, in 2018 the Russian Navy will get a similar ship, the Ivan Antonov.
The ships, designed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau, also part of USC, will be used for the protection of naval bases and coastal areas from mines, as well as for mine detection and destruction. They will also escort military ships to ensure their defense during voyages.
