Russian Navy Plans to Receive Up to 40 New Minesweepers Before 2030-2050

Youtube / Sputnik Russian Navy's Admiral Makarov Frigate Participates in Drills

ST. PETERSBURG (Sputnik)The Russian navy plans to receive up to 40 advanced Project 12700 minesweepers in a period before 2030-2050, the head of the Navy Ship Building Directorate of the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"At the moment we are planning to receive a series of 40 minesweepers of this project [Project 12700 model] before 2030-2050," Vladimir Tryapichnikov told reporters after visiting the keel-laying ceremony of a new minesweeper at the Sredne-Nevskiy Shipyard in St. Petersburg.

He added that the Sredne-Nevskiy Shipyard was able to produce up to two minesweepers a year and could increase this figures up to three a year in the near future.

Project 12700 vessels are designed to detect and destroy mines in waters around naval bases. These ships' hulls are constructed from monolithic fiberglass. The ship uses various types of mine trawls as well as remotely controlled unmanned underwater vehicles to destroy mines.

