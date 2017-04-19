Register
20:51 GMT +319 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Iranian Qaher F-313 fighter jet

    Iranian F-35: Tehran 'Rightly Proud of Its Prospective 5th-Gen Stealth Fighter'

    © Photo: Iranian Ministry of Defence
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    255541

    Footage of Iran's new Qaher F-313 fighter jet taxiing on a runway at a military exhibition in Tehran has caused uproar among defense analysts, who previously claimed that the prospective aircraft was just a hoax. Iranian journalist and political analyst Emad Abshenas told Sputnik why Iranian engineers have every right to be proud of their creation.

    At a military exhibition in Tehran over the weekend which was attended by President Hassan Rouhani and Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan, Iran offered the world a glimpse of its new Qaher ('Conquerer') F-313 stealth fighter jet. Iranian media showed off a prototype of the plane taxiing along a runway, seemingly indicating that work on the new aircraft was well underway.

    First unveiled in early 2013, Iran's prospective 5th Generation fighter plane has since received a slew of upgrades. For example, while the 2013 version had one engine, the latest iteration of the plane appears to have two, similarly to the US's F-22 Raptor. The size of the cockpit also appears to have been increased, with other possible improvements under the hood.

    For many years after 2013, many mostly Western defense analysts and journalists derided the F-313, claiming that it was merely a 'model' or a 'cheap copy' of US planes. The weekend's demonstration suggests that Iran is set on proving otherwise. 

    F-313
    © IRIB News Agency/YouTube
    Iran’s Top-Secret F-313 ‘Conqueror’ Stealth Fighter Conducts Taxi Trials (WATCH)
    Speaking at the defense exhibition, which showed off Iran's new aerospace defense products, including the new domestically designed and built Kowsar training jet aircraft, President Rouhani emphasized that "Iran has already once fallen to cowardly aggression. Therefore, we will not ask for permission to strengthen our armed forces, our missile and aviation capabilities." During the show, the president examined exhibits of several new weapons, including the Mohajer 6 tactical drone, the Nasir anti-ship cruise missile, and a new air-to-air missile called the Fakour.

    As for the Qaher F-313, Iranian media says that the aircraft has begun the test phase. 

    Ahmad Vahidi, former defense minister who presided over the introduction of the F-313 concept in 2013, told media that the plane will have stealth capability, and from the perspective of form factor and appearance, stands alongside the most advanced fighters in the world. On the latter account, Iranian experts themselves have indicated that this may be too ambitious a boast to make, since the technical characteristics of the plane have yet to be demonstrated.

    Iran's domestically designed and built Qaher (Conqueror) F-313 fighter jet is unveiled during a ceremony in a warehouse in Tehran on February 2, 2013
    © AFP 2017/ YOUNES KHANI / MEHR NEWS
    Russia Can Assist Iran in Development of Its Most Advanced Military Aircraft
    Nevertheless, Emad Abshenas, political analyst and editor-in-chief of the Iran Press newspaper, told Sputnik Persian that Tehran has good reason to be proud of the new aircraft.

    "At the moment, according to the characteristics which have been presented, our military experts and other experts have said that this aircraft bears some similarity to the well-known American plane, the F-35," Abshenas noted.  "It's too early to judge at the moment, of course, because full-scale testing has yet to be carried out."

    "But in any case, for us it is already a great achievement that Iran has itself designed and built such an important combat system – a prospective 5th generation fighter," the observer stressed. "After all, as soon as the country gains the capability to produce the necessary armaments itself, it will no longer face the pressure of [dependence on] other nations."

    Abshenas recalled that "before the Islamic Revolution of 1979, Iran had access to the most advanced US military aircraft technologies which existed at the time. Practice showed, during the Iran-Iraq War, that when we needed spare parts and components for the US-made combat aircraft, the Americans refused to supply them due to international sanctions. This became a big problem for our defense system, which was once considered among the most powerful in the world. It was at this time that the idea first arose that we must try to satisfy the needs of our defense complex," including in the area of combat aircraft.

    Iranian military trucks carry surface-to-air missiles during a parade on the occasion of the country's Army Day, on April 18, 2017, in Tehran
    © AFP 2017/ ATTA KENARE
    Iran Showcases Long-Range Sayyad-3 Missiles at Military Parade in Tehran
    Aviation experts and Iranian media reports have said that the Qaher F-313 is being designed with low radar signature, low-altitude flight capability, and ease of maintenance in mind. The plane is also designed to take off and land on short runways, media say. The small aircraft could be could be complemented with two 2,000 pound bombs, or a larger number of smaller guided air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles.

    As far as the plane's unique, bird-like design is concerned, Abshenas noted that Iranian engineers "had been following very closely the advanced technologies that appeared on the world market," over the years, "studying prototypes, and trying to recreate the necessary components themselves. The result of these efforts is evident: a new generation fighter aircraft, the F-313, fully equipped with the latest technology. We are setting the task for ourselves of making this plane up to par with the most powerful and modern weapons systems in the world," the analyst concluded. 

    Indeed, the creation and production of a functional 5th-generation fighter aircraft would allow Iran to join the ranks of a very select group of countries. Along with the US, Russia and China, only India, Japan and Turkey can afford the luxury of doing so. 

    In any case, no matter how much the Iranians invest into their F-313, it's unlikely that costs will be able to climb as much as they have for the F-35. According to the US Defense Department, that program is expected to cost US taxpayers over a trillion dollars over 50 years, making it the most expensive weapons systems ever created.

    Tags:
    jet fighter, expert commentary, 5th generation, F-313, Qaher F-313, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    Celebration of Hope: Yazidi New Year in Iraq
    The Not So Great Armada
    The Not So Great Armada
    How to Organize a Revolution
    How to Organize a Revolution, or Lenin's April Theses

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok