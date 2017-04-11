US Pays $372M to Cover Correcting ‘Deficiencies’ in F-35 Jets Sold to Allies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Lockheed Martin has received a more than one third of a billion dollars order for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike aircraft, including provision to correct deficiencies in planes delivered to overseas allies, the US Department of Defense announced.
"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [in] Fort Worth, Texas is being awarded [a] $372 million… contract… [for] the procurement of F-35A and F-35B variant aircraft's including deficiency corrections for non-US Department of Defense participants," the announcement stated on Monday.
According to the Defense Department's estimates, the F-35 program is expected to cost more than a $1 trillion over about 50 years.
President Donald Trump has already made several efforts to bring down the cost of the fifth-generation aircraft.
