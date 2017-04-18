Register
    Korean People's Army (KPA) tanks are displayed on Kim Il-Sung square during a military parade marking the 105th anniversary of the birth of late North Korean leader Kim Il-Sung in Pyongyang on April 15, 2017.

    'If They Want Nuclear War, We Can Respond With Nuclear War' - N Korean Embassy

    Pyongyang is ready for a comprehensive war if "they" want it, a North Korean politician said.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Pyongyang is ready for a "comprehensive" war and will respond to any provocation by forces hostile to North Korea, the embassy's plenipotentiary minister Zin Jeong Hep said Tuesday.

    "Our army and our people have the will, the readiness and the strength to respond to any provocation from hostile forces. Our army and our people are ready to respond to any aggressive actions by the US and hostile forces. If they want a nuclear war, we can respond with nuclear war, if they want a comprehensive war, we are ready for a comprehensive war," the official said at a meeting with the leader of the Russian Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky.

    A South Korean soldier stands as a North Korean flag flutters in the wind atop a 160-meter (533-foot) tower in the village of Gijungdong near the north side of the border village of Panmunjom, which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, in Paju, north of Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014
    Trump Not to Tolerate Threats to Allies, Partners From North Korea - State Dept.
    The statement was made amid an escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula with the South Korea and US military reporting April 16 that they had witnessed what they believe to be a failed missile test by Pyongyang which followed a number of missile launches and nuclear tests considered to be in violation with the UN Security Council resolution.

    On April 14, US media reported that US President Donald Trump might order a strike against North Korea if Pyongyang decided to carry out another nuclear weapon test.

    In response, the general staff of the North Korean armed forces threatened to launch a strike against US military bases in Japan and South Korea, as well as the presidential residence in Seoul in the case of US aggression.

