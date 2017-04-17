Mattis Directs Commencement of US Nuclear Posture Review

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis has directed the Pentagon’s personnel to begin the review of the US nuclear posture and produce a report on it by the end of 2017, Department of Defense Chief Spokesperson Dana White said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, Secretary Mattis directed the commencement of the review, which will be led by the deputy secretary of defense and the vice chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, and include interagency partners," the release stated. "The process will culminate in a final report to the president by the end of the year."

On April 4, US STRATCOM chief Gen. John Hyten called for modernizing the country's nuclear triad.