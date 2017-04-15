Register
02:04 GMT +315 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Nuclear mushroom

    Beijing Anticipates War on Korean Peninsula ‘At Any Moment’

    © Photo: pixabay
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    61349150

    “Once a war really happens, the result will be nothing but loss all around,” Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Friday, emphasizing that “no one will be a winner.”

    "Tensions have risen," Wang said in Friday’s joint news conference with French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Marc Ayrault. "One has the feeling that a conflict could break out at any moment," he added.

    His tone made it sounded like chaos – potentially nuclear chaos – in the Korean Peninsula is more a matter of fate than of chance. 

    As tensions mount in the Korean Peninsula amidst speculation that North Korea could launch its sixth nuclear test at any time, Beijing is standing firm in its posture to the West and other non-North Korean allies that whoever triggers regional mayhem will have to pay the price. 

    US satellite imagery hints at the possibility of an “underground nuclear test at any time,” the South China Morning Post reported. 

    Tokyo has considered striking first if a nuclear threat looms, as Pyongyang so far has not been persuaded to stop firing missiles into the Sea of Japan. “If bombers attacked us or warships bombarded us, we would fire back,” said former Japanese Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera. “Striking a country lobbing missiles at us is no different,” Onodera said, according to a March 8 Sputnik report.

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force guided-missile destroyer JS Atago (DDG 177) and USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). (File)
    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    Japan Considers First Strike Options Against North Korea

    Just one day ago, Sputnik reported that Japanese forces were connecting with the US First Carrier Strike Group in the West Pacific to conduct joint drills. “She’s just on her way up there because that’s where we thought it was most prudent to have her at this time,” US Defense Secretary James Mattis said of the group’s USS Carl Vinson, the nuclear-powered carrier that forms the nucleus of the group, earlier in the week. 

    Beijing has remained somewhat coy on the matter. Analysts tell Sputnik that Beijing is likely playing both sides to best position itself in the international landscape. US President Donald Trump claimed to have had a successful series of meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping last weekend, and Friday morning Air China suspended flights between North Korea and China. The suspension of service is effective Monday. The airline cited lackluster ticket sales.

    North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks at a rocket warhead tip after a simulated test of atmospheric re-entry of a ballistic missile, at an unidentified location in this undated file photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang on March 15, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ KCNA
    Korean Crisis: Why is US So Sure That Pyongyang Going to Test Nuclear Arms?

    Further, when Trump and Xi spoke via phone this week, the Chinese leader called for a peaceful resolution, the South China Morning Post added. Trump says Washington will “solve” the North Korea problem whether Beijing is onboard or not. During a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Trump styled his position in an unmistakably Trump fashion: The US will "go it alone, but going it alone means going it with other nations."

    A Korean studies analyst at Zhejiang University in Hangzhou, China, told the South China Morning Post, “all three parties – North Korea, South Korea, and the US have direct responsibility – the US in particular for its recent military drills and aircraft carrier deployment.” 

    Related:

    North Korea Says Next Nuke Test Will Come When Leadership is Good and Ready
    Trump's Actions Escalate Crisis With North Korea - Ex-CIA Chief
    Who's Next: US Drops MOAB in Afghanistan Amid Rising Tensions With N Korea
    North Korea Vows to Launch 'Preemptive Strike' in Case of Any US 'Provocation'
    Russia Worried US Could Strike N Korea With Key State Dept Posts Vacant – Envoy
    Tags:
    war, NATO, James Mattis, Jens Stoltenberg, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, Democratic Republic of North Korea (DPRK), Japan, Korean Peninsula
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      The scum terrorist American government is the only nation to use nukes and I'd bet anything they'll be the one to fire first.
    • Reply
      avatar
      Jerusalem
      Spineless Chinese putting money and relations with West before security. Scared it's trading partners in Tokyo and Seoul will be rubble once the war begins. Whole of the free world wants the US to receive a good beating from Korea. China will still be making passive aggressive statement as US forces move towards their border.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Extraterrestrial Migration
    Extraterrestrial Migration
    US Missile Attack on the Syria's Sha'irat Airbase
    US Missile Attack on Syrian Airbase

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok