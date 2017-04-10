Russia's Admiral Grigorovich Frigate to Serve in Mediterranean Until Summer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Black Sea Fleet frigate has been serving in the Mediterranean since February 28, 2017. Earlier in April, the warship took part in bilateral Russian-Turkish exercises during an unofficial visit by the Turkish warships to Russia’s southern port of Novorossiysk.

"The Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate returned to the Mediterranean on April 8 after the visit of the Turkish warships. The warship will continue serving within the Russian Navy's group at the Mediterranean until summer of this year," the source said.

According to the source, the return of the Russian frigate is not linked to the recent US missile strike on the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat.

"The visit of the Turkish Naval Forces ships on April 3-5 was planned at the beginning of the year, and the Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate was chosen to host the visit at the same time," the source clarified.

On April 7, the United States launched 59 Tomahawk cruise missiles at the Syrian military airfield in Ash Sha’irat. US President Donald Trump said that the attack was a response to the alleged chemical weapon use in Syria's Idlib province on April 4, which resulted in the death of over 80 people, an incident which Washington blames on the Syrian government.