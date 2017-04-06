US Missile Defense Agency Orders Upgrade for X-Band Radar

© Flickr/ US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District US Radars Cover Almost All Russian Territory - Russian MoD

WASHINGTON(Sputnik) — The terminal mode AN/TPY-2 is the fire control radar for the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense ballistic missile defense system, the release noted.

"The US Missile Defense Agency has awarded Raytheon Company a $10 million contract modification to continue the development of hardware and software that will add gallium nitride, or GaN semiconductor technology to the AN/TPY-2 ballistic missile defense radar," the release stated.

GaN increases the radar's range, search capabilities and enables the system to better discriminate between threats and non-threats and increases the system's overall reliability, the release said.