Lockheed Gets $129Mln Contract to Address F-35 Jet’s Processor Problems

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Lockheed Martin Corporation has received a US Navy contract exceeding $129 million for additional work on the TR-3 integrated core processor for the F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter, the US Department of Defense announced.

"Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company [of] Fort Worth, Texas is being awarded a $129.4 million modification… order… for additional work on the TR-3 integrated core processor," the announcement stated on Wednesday.

The order was given to alleviate diminishing manufacturing sources constraints projected under F-35 production for the US Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and international partners, the Defense Department explained.

According to the Defense Department's estimates, the F-35 program is expected to cost more than a $1 trillion over about 50 years. President Donald Trump has already made efforts to bring down the cost of the aircraft.