US to Continue to Deploy Missile Defense Elements in Asia Pacific Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US Special Representative for North Korea Policy Joseph Yun confirmed at a meeting in the Russian Foreign Ministry that Washington will continue to deploy missile defense elements in the Asia-Pacific region, the US Embassy in Moscow told RIA Novosti.

"Special Representative Yun emphasized the unwavering U.S. commitment to defend our allies from the North Korean threat, including through the deployment of a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system to the Republic of Korea (ROK)," the embassy said in a statement.

The US has been involved building a global missile shield for over a decade. Moscow has repeatedly said that it undermines the basic principles of global strategic stability. Recently, US President Donald Trump’s administration confirmed its intention to further develop the plan. According to Washington, the missile defense is directed against the two main threats, Iran and North Korea.