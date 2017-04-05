US Navy's Triton Drone Successfully Tests New Software Upgrade

© Photo: US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Brian Ferguson US Air Force Launches Effort to Boost Reaper Drone Capabilities

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The US Navy’s Triton unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) has completed its first successful test flight with upgraded software, weapons manufacturer Northrop Grumman said in a press release.

“The US Navy’s MQ-4C Triton, built by Northrop Grumman Corporation, completed formal lab testing and a successful first flight of an improved software suite,” the release stated on Tuesday.

The upgraded software program enhances the autonomous unmanned system’s operational capabilities and enables Early Operational Capability (EOC) deployment in early 2018, Northrop Grumman said.

The software upgrade is designed to enhance Triton’s capabilities including Traffic Alert and Collision Avoidance System (TCAS), multi-aircraft control and additional Multi-Function Active Sensor (MFAS) radar modes, the release explained.