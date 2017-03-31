US Air Force Officer Charged With Dereliction of Duty, Numerous Other Offenses

The source of the charges has not been specified, but the Air Force did reveal the violations were related to Barraza’s stint at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, where he served as the top noncommissioned officer. Davis-Monthan houses a number of active A-10 aircraft, along with the “Boneyard,” where retired and preserved aircraft are kept.

ACC spokesman Maj. Andrew Schrag told the Air Force Times, "An AFOSI investigation is ongoing, and while there was adequate evidence to move forward with these charges and specifications at this [time], additional details remain under investigation."

He faces seven dereliction of duty charges, five obstruction of justice charges, one charge for willfully disobeying an order and two charges for making false official statements.

Having survived a difficult childhood which included being shot five times as a former Los Angeles gang member, Barraza’s rise through the ranks was considered something of a success story, garnering him a profile in Airman Magazine in 2014.

He first joined in the Air Force in 1989, eventually becoming a jet engine repair specialist. He was later put in charge of of all enlisted personnel in the 12th Air Force as command chief master sergeant.

The Air Force reports that in November 2016 Barazza was removed from duty due to "loss of confidence in his ability to carry out his duties."