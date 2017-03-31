Register
23:46 GMT +331 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Master Sgt. Jose A. Barraza shares his life story before an audience of fellow airmen in 2016

    US Air Force Officer Charged With Dereliction of Duty, Numerous Other Offenses

    © Youtube/USAF Expeditionary Center
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 25211

    On Thursday the US Air Force announced that former 12th Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Jose A. Barraza had been charged with 15 Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ) violations.

    The source of the charges has not been specified, but the Air Force did reveal the violations were related to Barraza’s stint at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona, where he served as the top noncommissioned officer. Davis-Monthan houses a number of active A-10 aircraft, along with the “Boneyard,” where retired and preserved aircraft are kept. 

    Two US Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth jet fighters fly near Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. File photo
    © REUTERS/ Master Sgt. Kevin J. Gruenwald
    US Air Force F-22 Jets Now Armed With New Sidewinder Missiles

    ACC spokesman Maj. Andrew Schrag told the Air Force Times, "An AFOSI investigation is ongoing, and while there was adequate evidence to move forward with these charges and specifications at this [time], additional details remain under investigation."

    He faces seven dereliction of duty charges, five obstruction of justice charges, one charge for willfully disobeying an order and two charges for making false official statements.

    Having survived a difficult childhood which included being shot five times as a former Los Angeles gang member, Barraza’s rise through the ranks was considered something of a success story, garnering him a profile in Airman Magazine in 2014.

    US Air Force shows an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter
    © AFP 2017/ USAF / US AIR FORCE
    Funding Emergency? Trump, US Air Force Request $147M for Next Secret Jet

    He first joined in the Air Force in 1989, eventually becoming a jet engine repair specialist. He was later put in charge of of all enlisted personnel in the 12th Air Force as  command chief master sergeant.

    The Air Force reports that in November 2016 Barazza was removed from duty due to "loss of confidence in his ability to carry out his duties."

    Related:

    Money Issues Could Force US Navy To Shut Down Two Carrier Air Wings
    US Air Force May Finally Have Solution for F-35 Pilot Weight Problem
    US Air Force Narrows Field For Enlisted Drone Pilots
    US Air Force Orders Low Frequency Equipment for B-2 Stealth Bomber
    US Aviation Firm Wins $1Bln to Overhaul Air Force Jet Engines
    Tags:
    Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ), charges, US Air Force, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok