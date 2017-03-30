Register
23:30 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    US Bahrain

    Trump Lifts Human Rights Embargo to Allow Sale of F-16s to Bahrain

    © Aijaz Rahi/File
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10121

    US President Donald Trump has overridden a condition put in place by the Obama administration that Bahrain end state-sponsored human rights abuses in order to receive 19 F-16 fighter jets, Defense News reports.

    The Obama White House had made the transfer of the F-16s “contingent on human rights improvements in the country,” the Congressional Research Service (CRS) notes.

    The current administration, however, told Congress to move forward with the deal, which is likely to take place, though the deal has yet to be completely finalized. 

    Polish Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft fly over Poland's national flag during a military parade.
    © AP Photo/ Czarek Sokolowski
    Polish Air Force Considering F-35, F-16 Acquisitions

    The decision to allow the sale may be “part of [the Trump administration’s] articulated policy to counter Iran’s regional influence,” CRS added.

    Bahrain has been an active participant in the Saudi-led coalition against Houthi rebels in Yemen, a situation that’s deteriorating into a more severe humanitarian crisis by the day. Further, the monarchy has been called a dictatorship by human rights groups for marginalizing the Shia population in Bahrain. 

    According to Human Rights Watch, Bahrain routinely tortures prisoners, silences political opponents via legislation and “arbitrarily strips rights activists and political dissidents of their citizenship,” the group said in its 2016 report on Bahrain. 

    What’s more, Reporters Without Borders, the Index on Censorship and the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy signed a document penned by the foreign secretary of the UK blasting Bahrain’s refusal to allow a free press in the country, the Guardian reported in August 2016.

    Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter (File)
    © AFP 2017/ Chiang Ying-ying
    US Upgrades Taiwan’s F-16 Fleet

    Bahrain has also deployed sorties to conduct airstrikes against Daesh in Syria, “but not in Iraq,” the CRS wrote. 

    Bloomberg estimates the US deal could be worth between $2.7 and $4 billion, depending on whether the package includes supplies to upgrade Bahrain’s current F-16s. 

    On Thursday, US Army Gen. Joseph Votel told the House Armed Services Committee that human rights concerns have been a source of tension between Bahrain and the US in the past, impeding lucrative arms deals.

    “Slow progress on key [foreign military sales, or FMS] cases, specifically additional F-16 aircraft and upgrades to Bahrain’s existing F-16 fleet, due to concerns of potential human rights abuses in the country, continues to strain our relationship,” Votel said. 

    Related:

    US Navy Moves Joint Planning Cell From Saudi Arabia to Bahrain - Pentagon
    US Resupplies Charles De Gaulle, Other French Warships in Bahrain
    US Approves $150Mln F-16 Fighter Jet Parts Sale to Bahrain
    Iran Nuclear Deal Also Plays Part in US Decision on Bahrain Military Aid
    US Arms Sales to Bahrain Will Only Encourage ‘Repression’ - HRW
    Tags:
    F-16, Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Bahrain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    HIRING: Russian Speakers Needed
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok