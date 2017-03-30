Register
17:26 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Radar of missile defense system of Moscow

    Always on Guard: All You Need to Know About Russia's Missile Defense

    © Sputnik/ Ramil Sitdikov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 27720

    Half a century ago, on March 30, 1967, the Soviet government established the Anti-Missile and Space Defense Forces. The new entity combined all then-existing missile defense units. The new forces were aimed to protect USSR’s crucial industrial and military areas from American intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM).

    The US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District is managing the construction of a $134 million Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Complex in Deveselu, Romania
    © Flickr/ US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District
    US Radars Cover Almost All Russian Territory - Russian MoD
    Despite the fact that by the time the Cold War had already entered its de-escalation stage, nuclear deterrence was a matter of life and death for the Soviet Union.

    By 1967, the United States had obtained nearly 32,000 nuclear warheads, the record high in the history of the Moscow-Washington standoff. Moreover, the Minuteman II ICBM entered service with the US military and was capable of breaching any missile defense shield.

    By the late-1980s, the USSR created the A-135 missile defense system which remains operational at the present day. However, the history of Russia’s missile shield was long and challenging.

    History

    Soviet scientists and engineers first tested ballistic missile interception possibilities back in 1945. However, active research and development works were launched in 1953. The Soviet military leadership was very concerned about US reportedly developing ICBMs.

    On February 1, 1956, two missile defense projects were presented, one of which, the Sistema A, was later approved by the government. On August 17, the government ordered establishing a missile defense training range near Lake Balkhash, in Kazakhstan. The site was named Sary Shagan and has been used since then by the Russian military.

    Alaska National Guard Soldiers operate the ground-based midcourse defense portion of the Ballistic Missile Defense System at Fort Greely, Alaska
    © Flickr/ U.S. Missile Defense Agency
    US Missile Defense System in Alaska 'Part of Nuclear Potential', Poses Threat - Putin
    The Sistema A was controlled by a ground-based computing complex which calculated the trajectory of a missile based on information from three radio radars. The radars were located at a distance of 170 kilometers from each other, forming a triangle with a V-1000 intercepting missile launcher in the center.

    The first practical tests were a failure though. The computers lacked power to accurately calculate the trajectory. The first successful test was conducted only on March 4, 1961.

    On September 1, 1971, the first Soviet full-fledged missile defense system, the A-35, was deployed and put on combat alert around Moscow. The system was based on principles and technologies tested on the experimental Sistema A.

    The A-35 comprised the main command and computing center, two long-range radio-radar stations and four launching complexes. The entire infrastructure was deployed in the Moscow Region. The A-35 was capable of intercepting single-block ballistic missile at a distance of 130-400 km and at an altitude of 50-400 km. The system covered an area of 400 square km.

    The A-35 was also planned to be deployed in other area. However, the 1972 Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM Treaty) between the US and the Soviet Union allowed such missile defenses only in two areas in each of the countries. In 1974, an amendment to the treaty limited the number of missile defense covered areas to one in each of the two countries. In 2002, Washington unilaterally withdrew from the treaty.

    How It Works

    The A-35M, the upgraded version of the A-35, was put in service in 1977. Its main distinctive feature was the capability to intercept multiple-warhead ballistic missiles. At the same time, a brand-new missile defense was in development. It was called the A-135 Amur and entered service in 1990 and five years later it was put on combat alert in the Moscow Region.

    "Currently, the A-135 is part of the 9th division of the 1st air- and missile-defense army [part of the Russian Aerospace Forces]. The system has been modernized for several times, first of all, including its computing devices. As a result, the system now runs much faster," military expert Mikhail Khodarenok told Sputnik.

    The US anti-missile station Aegis Ashore Romania is pictured at the military base in Deveselu, Romania
    © AFP 2017/ DANIEL MIHAILESCU
    US 'Walking on the Razor's Edge' by Building Global Missile Defense Shield
    To cut the long story short, here is an exemplary algorithm of how the system works. The missile launch of the potential enemy is detected by Russian military satellites and then the missile is tracked by the Voronezh and Daryal radio-radar stations. Starting this point, the Russian leadership has time to make a decision on a retaliatory counterstrike. At the same time, the combat mode is activated at the A-135.

    The A-135 included the Don-2N radio-radar station, located in Sofrino, near Moscow. It detects the warhead flying in space, at a distance of up to 3,700 km and the information is transmitted to the 5K80 command point. Then, the information is processed and transmitted further to missile launching sites. Each of the missile launching sites deployed around Moscow has 12-16 silos containing 53T6 interceptors capable of hitting the targets at a distance of up to 60 km and at an altitude of up to 45 km. As for 2016, 68 53T6 interceptors were in service.

    "The main feature of the A-135 is that it is completely autonomous, including target acquisition, locking, authorization of the interceptor launch and its aiming," Khodarenok said.

    He added that the A-135 is also capable of distinguishing between a warhead and ballistic missile decoys.

    Future of Russia’s Missile Defense

    Despite the fact that the A-135 is a sophisticated and efficient system, it is aging. Its replacement is currently in tests.

    "In the future, the A-135 will be replaced by the A-235 Nudol nest-generation missile defense. Information about the new system is classified.

    An S-400 Triumph / SA-21 Growler medium-range and long-range surface-to-air missile system
    © Sputnik/ Maxim Blinov
    Russian Army to Receive Hypersonic Weapons, S-500 Missile Systems Soon – Putin's Aide
    According to available information, it will have a longer range and an increased accuracy. Its development is on schedule, but it’s too early to talk about specific dates," Khodarenok said.

    At the same time, according to him, a missile defense system does not provide 100-percent protection from a massive nuclear strike and capable of intercepting only a limited number of warheads. In addition, the Achilles’ heel of such system is their silos because the potential enemy can obtain their coordinates.

    "This last problem will be resolved after S-500 advanced missile defense reinforces the A-235 in the Moscow Region and provide protection from enemy missiles in other regions. The S-500 is a mobile system and can change quickly change location," the expert explained.

    In February, Russian Deputy Defense Minister Yuri Borisov said that the first development prototype of the S-500 will be ready by 2020. The system is expected to be capable of intercepting aerodynamic targets (planes, helicopters and drones) and ballistic missiles. Its operational range will be 600 km. The S-500 will be able to destroy up to 10 hypersonic ballistic targets at the same time.

    Related:

    Why US Missile Defense May Trigger Development of 'Satellite Killers' in Russia
    Russia to Take Countermeasures in Response to US Missile Defense System
    US Missile Defense System Provokes New Arms Race - Russian Ministry of Defense
    THAAD of Discord: Russia, Japan to Discuss US Missile Defense in Asia-Pacific
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok