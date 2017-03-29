Norway Inks Deal to Buy P-8A Poseidon Maritime Patrol Planes From US

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The contract was signed by US charge d'affaires James DeHart at the US Embassy in Oslo and Norway’s defense procurement chief Mette Sorfonden.

"A contract was signed today with US authorities on the acquisition of five P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft (MPA) for the Armed Forces," the statement read.

The first P-8A Poseidon is scheduled to land in Norway in 2022, with the rest following by 2023. The Boeing-built aircraft is designed for long-range anti-submarine and anti-surface warfare, and reconnaissance missions.