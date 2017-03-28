Register
16:54 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Unmanned aerial reconnaissance aviation complex at the exhibition during the Robotization of the Russian Armed Forces 2nd Military & Scientific Conference at Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. (File)

    Russia's New State Arms Program to Focus on 'Intellectual Weapons Systems'

    © Sputnik/ Iliya Pitalev
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 20740

    Russia's 2018-2025 state armaments program will focus on the "intellectual weapons systems", according to the draft document.

    Armata heavy military tracked vehicle platform
    © Sputnik/ Vadim Savitskii
    Russia's Next Armament Program to Feature Armata Tanks, S-500 Missile Systems
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's 2018-2025 state armaments program will focus on the serial purchase of "intellectual weapons systems," a military and industrial commission source who reviewed the draft document told reporters on Tuesday.

    "The new state armaments program will focus on the serial purchase and production of intellectual weapons systems," the source told reporters.

    The Strategic Missile Forces' means of military space defense, communications, intelligence, command and electronic warfare systems, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles and attack robots, are also listed among the program's priorities, the source said.

    Further defense sectors to be invested in include transport aircraft, high-precision weapons and defense against these, as well as personal protection for troops.

    Pacific Fleet holds rehearsal for naval parade and staged show to mark Russian Navy Day
    © Sputnik/ Vitaly Ankov
    111 Years of Naval Glory: Landmarks of Russian Submarine Fleet
    The source went on to note that the program will involve Russia-made components, including those developed under the country's import substitution program adopted in the wake of Western anti-Russian sanctions three years ago.

    "Another important aspect of the new program is the involvement of chief designers and the leaders of various technology sectors," the source said.

    The 2018-2025 State Armaments Program, part of Russia's defense policy, is expected to be unveiled by mid-2017. The 10-year program should have been adopted in 2015, but this was delayed due to economic turbulence that hit the country the year before.

    The program is updated every five years. The current one runs until 2020 and was adopted in 2010. The program envisages massive military hardware upgrades, with the aim of 70-percent rearmament by 2020.

    Related:

    Russia to Spend Over $24Bln on State Arms Procurement Program in 2017
    Russia’s Arms Disposal Program Unsuccessful – Audit Chamber
    New Arms Program to Change Russia by 2020 - Rogozin
    Putin Orders Russia’s Draft 2018-25 State Arms Program by July 2017
    Tags:
    armament, program, purchase, production, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok