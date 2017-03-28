Register
13:52 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District is managing the construction of a $134 million Aegis Ashore Missile Defense Complex in Deveselu, Romania

    US Radars Cover Almost All Russian Territory - Russian MoD

    © Flickr/ US Army Corps of Engineers Europe District
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    51820115

    The Russian Defense Ministry said that US radars cover almost all territory of Russia.

    "The stationary radar systems of the US missile and nuclear warning system cover all possible trajectories of Russian ballistic missiles in the direction of the United States," Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir, first deputy chief of the General Staff's Main Operational Department, said.

    According to him, the zone of control of the US stations covers almost entire Russia.

    The United States' long-range radars in Alaska, Romania and Poland increase its ability to intercept Russian missiles, he said.

    "The US missile defense system's information and reconnaissance assets are already providing not only detection of the launch of Russian ballistic missiles, their tracking on the flight trajectory, but also the delivery of target designations to combat systems to intercept the ballistic missiles' warheads."

    Poznikhir said at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the US radars' information capabilities are expected to grow with the "buildup of a low-orbit ballistic missile detection and tracking system."

    "The deployment of mobile sea-based radar near Alaska, stations in Romania and Poland, as well as missile defense information systems significantly improve the speed and accuracy of target designation of Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles, and hence the possibility of their interception," he stressed.

    The global missile defense system being created by the United States is posing a strategic threat to both Russia and China, he emphasized.

    "The US missile defense system already has a potential to intercept Chinese and Russian ballistic missiles and poses a threat to strategic nuclear forces of Russia and China, and these capabilities will only grow."

    The Russian Defense Ministry said that the US missile defense capabilities threaten almost all low orbit space stations.

    According to Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir, US missile defense systems also threaten space exploration activities by other countries, including Russia and China.

    "Almost all low orbit stations located in the area of missile defense systems' damage volume are under the threat of destruction. Given the global nature of the antimissile missile ships, space activities of any state, including Russia and China, are under threat," he said.

    A Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) interceptor arrives at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, in this handout picture provided by the United States Forces Korea (USFK) and released by Yonhap on March 7, 2017. Picture taken on March 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ USFK/Yonhap
    US Missile Defense System Provokes New Arms Race - Russian Ministry of Defense
    The free use of the outer space by any country is endangered by the growing global missile defense system of the United States, the Russian military official added.

    The firepower of the United States' missile defense system threatens Russia's deterrence posture, he said.

    "Such a number of missile defense assets poses a serious threat to the Russian deterrence potential, especially taking into account the ongoing work on the modernization of missile defense systems," Lt. Gen. Viktor Poznikhir said.

    Poznikhir estimated at the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva that the number of US missile defense interceptors is expected to exceed 1,000 by 2022, potentially exceeding the number of warheads deployed on Russian intercontinental ballistic missiles in the future.

    A view of the Severnaya Verf shipyard at dawn in St. Petersburg. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Alexei Danichev
    Russia to Float Out New Navy Vessel to Monitor US Missile Defenses in April
    Russia constantly informs the US of its concerns over the deployment an anti-ballistic missile systems, but does not receive an answer, Poznikhir said.

    "Russian representatives have repeatedly drew the attention of the American side at various levels to the danger posed by the global missile defense system for the strategic balance of forces in the world. Arguments are not perceived, obvious facts are ignored."

    The US missile defense system is disproportionate to the threats from North Korea and Iran, he added. "Thousands of interceptors against several limited-capability missiles of Iran and North Korea is too much."

    "Under the pretext of countering the North Korean and Iranian missile threats, the US is deploying a strategic system designed to destroy Russian and Chinese ballistic missiles, which violates the balance of deterrence forces."

    He said that Russia is forces to take adequate measures in response to the US missile defense systems' deployment.

    Russia is forced to take adequate response measures aimed at preventing violations of the existing balance of forces in the field of strategic weapons and minimizing the possible damage to the security of the state as a result of the further buildup of US missile defenses. But the world will not be safer from this."

    Related:

    US Missile Defense in Asia-Pacific Disproportionate to N Korean Threat - Lavrov
    THAAD of Discord: Russia, Japan to Discuss US Missile Defense in Asia-Pacific
    Russia to Deal With Challenge of US Missile Defense in S Korea - Senator
    South Koreans Launch Massive Campaign Against US Missile Defense System
    Tags:
    radars, US missile shield, missiles, Viktor Poznikhir, China, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      sophm0e38
      The threat to international stability is the USA and allies. These states have a psychopathy that is incomprehensible to normal people save for the most cursory observations as to the obvious insanity of the U.S. and allies. They're sick and there are enough sick Americans who subscribe to this foreign policy just as Germans supported the Third Reich. On Twitter there are plenty of Americans wishing luck and God's grace to US troops in their illegal invasion of Syria. Donald Trump has exposed this insanity, inadvertently, and it's disturbing.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ivanwa88
      Russia and China will be forced to launch more new nuclear subs as Russia does not have radar and missiles close to the US.
      If anyone thinks that US will destroy Russia and China and skip off into the sunset they are bonkers!
      A balance will always be created one way or another the more the US encroaches the more Russia and China will develop mobile means to achieve the end.
      I also doubt they will put all there eggs in one basket either or focus purely on attack.
    • Reply
      AnomicDust
      The polite warning could be interpreted like: next countermeasure will be systems for disabling the radars, to be revealed after all the useless infrastructure has been built. Never interrupt your enemy etc.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    China We Haven't Seen Before: Artist Discovers the Secrets of the Orient
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok