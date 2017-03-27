US, Sri Lanka Marines to Focus on Disaster Relief in Training Exercise

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated that "approximately 325 Marines and Sailors from the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and 175 Marines and Sailors from the Sri Lankan navy and Marine Corps will take part.”

“This is the second [11th MEU] military-to-military exchange with Sri Lanka [ARG],” It said.

The US Navy warship USS Comstock is also participating in training exercise and will bring aboard Sri Lankan sailors for a review of damage control procedures, the release added.

Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units perform combat and humanitarian assistance operations, the release noted.