US, Sri Lanka Marines to Focus on Disaster Relief in Training Exercise

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The release stated that "approximately 325 Marines and Sailors from the Makin Island Amphibious Ready Group/11th Marine Expeditionary Unit and 175 Marines and Sailors from the Sri Lankan navy and Marine Corps will take part.”
The US Navy warship USS Comstock is also participating in training exercise and will bring aboard Sri Lankan sailors for a review of damage control procedures, the release added.
Amphibious Ready Groups and Marine Expeditionary Units perform combat and humanitarian assistance operations, the release noted.
All comments
Show new comments (0)