23:24 GMT +324 March 2017
    USS Montgomery

    No More Troubled Waters? USS Montgomery Sails Closer to Becoming Operational

    © Austal USA (screenshot)
    155034

    A Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) press release reported this week that the USS Montgomery’s Final Contract Trials have been completed. The fourth Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) built in Mobile, Alabama, the Montgomery’s trials formally came to an end March 17, completing a construction period that began in June 2013.

    The Navy’s Board of Inspection tested the ship and its on-board systems during the five-day trial, which included sea demonstrations, material and pre-underway checks, air and surface systems and a trial of the ship’s 57mm gun.

    Commander Mark Stefanik, the Montgomery’s commanding officer, told NAVSEA, "I am exceptionally proud of the USS Montgomery team and the combined efforts of the blue and gold crews, Program Executive Office Littoral Combat Ship (PEO LCS), Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE, and all of the other contributors who worked to create this successful outcome," adding that the "Montgomery has continued to raise the bar and we are looking forward to her next challenge and a successful introduction to fleet operations." 

    U.S. aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson arrives for an annual joint military exercise called Foal Eagle between South Korea and U.S, at the port of Busan, South Korea, March 15, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yonhap
    Will Pyongyang Respond to USS Carl Vinson Visit to South Korea?

    Commander Daniel Straub, commanding officer of the Montgomery’s blue crew, said, "We put a lot of hard work and sweat equity into the ship during the pre-commissioning phase, commissioning and sail-around to homeport San Diego. Our commitment to the ship remains constant whether on-hull or off-hull, and we are excited and motivated that we knocked these final contract trials out of the park."

    The Southwest Regional Maintenance Center provided logistical support, and General Dynamics Mission Systems and Australia-based shipbuilder Austal were among the private and government agencies also lending support. 

    The future USS Zumwalt Navy destroyer
    © Flickr/ Naval Surface Warriors
    Proposed Deployment of US Destroyer Zumwalt to S Korea 'Would Cut Off China's Navy From the Pacific'

    The Independence-class ship has experienced some collision and mechanical problems since being commissioned into the US Navy in September 2016, with its crew detecting a seawater leak in the hydraulic cooling system within 24 hours of leaving Mobile. There was also an issue with the gas turbine engine later that day.

    The vessel suffered five bent strakes and an 18-inch midship crack after a tug collided with it in early October. While making its way through the Panama Canal three weeks later the Montgomery suffered another crack to its hull.

    After the tug collision, the Naval Surface Force Pacific released a statement saying, "This crack resulted in minor seawater intrusion, but was contained by the crew."

      avatar
      Mitach2002
      It's just another version of the uss Donald Cook. Russia can disable the ship and have turn it into a toy.
