US Army Orders Multimillion Contract for Support Services at Kuwait Base

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Vectrus Systems has received a more than half a billion dollar US Army contract to provide services for Kuwait base operations and security support, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"Vectrus Systems Corporation [of] Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $521 million modification… contract for services for Kuwait base operations and security support services in the Kuwait area of responsibility," the announcement stated on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in Kuwait over the next year with an estimated completion date of March 28, 2018, the Defense Department said.