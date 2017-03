© AFP 2017/ US NAVY Raytheon Wins Contract for Aegis Anti-Missile System Processor Kits

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US defense giant Raytheon won a $17.8 million order to upgrade the APG-79 radar for the US Navy and the government of Australia in support of the F/A-18E/F Super-Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

“Raytheon Company [of] El Segundo, California is being awarded a $17.8 million… delivery order… for the upgrade of the APG-79 radar for the Navy and the government of Australia in support of the F/A-18E/F and EA-18G aircraft,” the announcement stated on Thursday.

Work on the contract will be performed in El Segundo, in Forest, Mississippi and in Andover, Massachusetts and is expected to be completed in March 2021, the Defense Department added.