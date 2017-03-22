Russia-China S-400 Deal and Other Defense Agreements Unnerve Washington

"Russian arms sales to China and military-technical cooperation could have significant consequences for the United States, challenging US air superiority and posing problems for US, allied and partner assets in the region," Meick wrote in a recent report released by the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission, set up by the United States Congress in 2000.
The analyst maintained that defense cooperation has been the primary driver of "warming" relations between Moscow and Beijing. Not surprisingly then, China and Russia "appear to be moving toward a higher level" of defense cooperation, as the analyst put it.
The analyst mentioned two high-profile arms deals inked by Moscow and Beijing in recent years. The agreements on the delivery of Sukhoi Su-35 multirole fighters and the S-400 Triumf, some of the most advanced armaments designed and manufactured in Russia. The former was concluded in November 2015, with the first batch delivered to China in late 2016.
The S-35s will help Beijing "contest US air superiority, provide China with technology that could help accelerate the development of its own advanced fighters and serve as a valuable training and learning platform before China fields its next-generation aircraft," the analyst observed.
Russia is expected to start delivering the S-400 surface-to-air missile (SAM) defense systems to China in 2018. On Tuesday, Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation spokeswoman Maria Vorobyeva said that Russia and China are implementing the contract "in strict accordance" with its terms and conditions.
"The increased complexity and focus on joint operations of military exercises between the PLA and Russian Armed Forces help provide both sides with valuable experience in pursuing their defense objectives. The exercises are particularly useful for the PLA – which lacks recent combat experience – because they provide much-needed insights and knowledge that help China pursue its military modernization goals," the analyst said.
Moscow and Beijing's cooperation is not limited to defense, with high-ranking officials in both countries calling the relationship a model for great power relations.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete It is a win-win relationship. Russia can sell more advanced military equipment to China, and in return China should make more investments into Russia's economy. Russia also has the raw materials which China's economy needs. Russia and China should create a formal military alliance, as i believe it would be in the interests of both countries. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What did the moronic west expect? With the total demonization of all that is Russian, sanctions, and all the blaming of everything possible, it is only normal that Russia will move closer to China. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Russia is in a tight spot financially now, because of the sanctions and mainly because of the crashed oil prices (I don't believe that was a coincidence). They are forced to diversify their exports - which they're doing quite successfully - and if it continues, maybe China will get its wildest dream come true and Russia will teach it how to make great jet engines, rocket engines, integrated A2/AD systems. If I were NATO, I'd hurry to abolish the sanctions and do something about propping up Russia's economy before the Chinese get all they ever wanted. China is far more dangerous to USA than Russia, Russia just wants to be left alone.
espenskrdal
md74
wakko45498