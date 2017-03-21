Mattis, Stoltenberg Discuss Enhancing NATO’s Role in Counter-Daesh Fight

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — US Secretary of Defense James Mattis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg have discussed ways to increase NATO’s participation in counterterrorism efforts, including against Daesh terror group, US Department of Defense spokesperson Capt. Jeff Davis said a statement on Tuesday.

"They also discussed enhancing NATO's role in fighting terrorism and defeating ISIS [Daesh], and NATO's missions in Afghanistan and Kosovo," Davis stated.

The spokesperson added that Mattis and Stoltenberg also discussed ways to encourage NATO members "to assume a more equitable share of alliance security and defense responsibilities."