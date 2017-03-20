US, Gulf Cooperation Council Nations to Conduct Joint Exercise - CENTCOM

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The exercise will also feature a seminar for commanders on regional issues, according to the CENTCOM.

"Eagle Resolve 2017 will consist of a week-long series of simulated ‘injects’ to exercise participants' ability to respond as a multinational headquarters staff, followed by a series of tactical demonstrations of land, maritime and air forces from several nations," the release stated.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Peninsula Shield Forces will participate in the exercise along with some 1,000 US military personnel, CENTCOM noted.