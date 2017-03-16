Ankara Not to Integrate S-400 System Into NATO Missile Defense System

"The Russian S-400 system will not be integrated into NATO missile defense system," Işık said.
Russia's Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier confirmed that Moscow and Ankara were in talks on deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey. The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.
Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Nice to have you unreliable jihadist backstabbers onboard but regarding S-400, keep your hopes high and dream on.....
Mikhas
Perhaps one day on your path to become civilized you'll have it, sort of, integrated under a Russian-China umbrella.