Turkey, Russia Make Progress in S-400 Talks, Not Ready to Sign Agreement Yet

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Turkish Ambassador to Russia Huseyin Dirioz said Monday that Turkey was considering various options for its missile defenses, including the S-400, but no decision has been made so far.

"There is progress in the talks, but we have not reached 'the point of signing' yet," Anadolu cited Isik as saying in comment on the issue.

Russia's Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov earlier confirmed that Moscow and Ankara were in talks on deliveries of S-400 air defense systems to Turkey

The S-400 is Russia's next-generation air defense system, carrying three different types of missiles capable of destroying aerial targets at a short-to-extremely-long range. The weapon is capable of tracking and destroying all existing aerial targets, including ballistics and cruise missiles.

Turkey canceled last November its $4-billion tender for the procurement of components for a domestic missile defense system announced in 2009.