US Military Developing Multi-Domain Battle Concept to Contain Russia, China

This doctrine calls on all branches of the military to integrate their capabilities in order to confront enemies across land, sea, air and space domains, but also expand their operations to other areas. These include the electromagnetic spectrum, the information environment and the cognitive dimension of warfare, according to the "Multi-Domain Battle: Combined Arms for the 21st Century" white paper.
The document, prepared by the US Army and the Marine Corps, asserted that "the US ground troops are currently not ready and unable to deter or defeat highly capable peer enemies," Plekhanov said. The paper specifically mentioned that US ground combat forces are "not sufficiently trained, organized, equipped, nor postured" to win wars in the decades to come, naming Russia and China as potential adversaries.
The white paper prepared by the US Army and the Marine Corps was published in February 2017. The new doctrine was also on the agenda of the 2017 AUSA ILW Global Force Symposium & Exposition held on March 13-15.
The analyst added that the US Army is "the key sponsor and designer" of the multi-domain battle concept.
"This is why the US Army is currently leading the way in developing this doctrine and this topic was on the agenda of the AUSA ILW Global Force Symposium held in Huntsville, Alabama. They understand that the army will be nearly expendable in a high-tech war against potential adversaries, primarily China and Russia. The war of the future will be 'lethally chaotic' for it," he said.
