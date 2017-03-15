Register
17:58 GMT +315 March 2017
    Members of US Army's 4th Infantry Division 3rd Brigade Combat Team 68th Armor Regiment 1st Battalion prepare to unload some Abrams battle tanks after arriving at the Gaiziunai railway station, some 110 kms (69 miles) west of the capital Vilnius, Lithuania, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

    US Military Developing Multi-Domain Battle Concept to Contain Russia, China

    © AP Photo/ Mindaugas Kulbis
    Military & Intelligence
    7985217

    The Pentagon is working on the multi-domain battle concept intended to prepare the United States military to tackle "highly capable peer enemies" in the conflicts of the future since its combat capabilities have apparently eroded in recent decades, political analyst Ilya Plekhanov wrote for Sputnik.

    Pre-Commissioning Unit Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) is maneuvered by tug boats in the James River during the aircraft carrier's turn ship evolution in Newport News, Virginia, U.S. June 11, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ U.S. Navy/ Gitte Schirrmacher
    'It's a Big Mess': Newest US Aircraft Carrier 'is in Serious Trouble'
    The US Army officially unveiled the multi-domain battle concept last year.

    This doctrine calls on all branches of the military to integrate their capabilities in order to confront enemies across land, sea, air and space domains, but also expand their operations to other areas. These include the electromagnetic spectrum, the information environment and the cognitive dimension of warfare, according to the "Multi-Domain Battle: Combined Arms for the 21st Century" white paper.

    The document, prepared by the US Army and the Marine Corps, asserted that "the US ground troops are currently not ready and unable to deter or defeat highly capable peer enemies," Plekhanov said. The paper specifically mentioned that US ground combat forces are "not sufficiently trained, organized, equipped, nor postured" to win wars in the decades to come, naming Russia and China as potential adversaries.

    The white paper prepared by the US Army and the Marine Corps was published in February 2017. The new doctrine was also on the agenda of the 2017 AUSA ILW Global Force Symposium & Exposition held on March 13-15.

    King Stallion
    © YouTube/Sikorsky/arronlee33
    US Marines' New Chopper to Be More Expensive Than F-35 Disaster
    "Over the past year, the US Air Force, the Marine Corps and the US Navy have published their own concepts with regard to this issue, while the US Navy has even conducted a series of drills to test the new doctrine," Plekhanov said.

    The analyst added that the US Army is "the key sponsor and designer" of the multi-domain battle concept.

    "This is why the US Army is currently leading the way in developing this doctrine and this topic was on the agenda of the AUSA ILW Global Force Symposium held in Huntsville, Alabama. They understand that the army will be nearly expendable in a high-tech war against potential adversaries, primarily China and Russia. The war of the future will be 'lethally chaotic' for it," he said.

    Tags:
    military doctrine, US Marine Corps, US Army, China, United States, Russia
      avatar
      Mitach2002
      Man. What are these guys smoken. Ya. Supreme rulers of the world. Lmao. Stupid terrorist American government now thinks it can fight China and Russia at the same time.
      Morons.
      You Americans don't have the stomach for war nor is your sheeple able to handle hardship, you would fold like a cheap suit.
      Now the Russian and Chinese people, they know hardship, they can endure.
      You have no idea.
      avatar
      MITCH
      PACKA HEMEGONY WANKERS STILL DON'T UNDERSTAND THAT SPEED IS EVERYTHING WHEN
      IT COMES TO DEFENDING,THE SOONER THESE LOSER BUMS ARE OUSTED FOR UTTER STUPIDITY,THE SOONER USA CAN PROSPER AS THE TRUE INDEPENDANT NATION!
      INSTEAD OF THE DUMB PARASITE WITHOUT THE DARNEST OF CLUES! GET OVER IT GIMPS!
      IF GOD WANTED YE INEPT MORONS SUPREME HE WOULD HAVE LET IT BY NOW,FKN DERR!!
      avatar
      Igor
      Is this article insinuating maybe the USA is not Obama "excellent"?
      avatar
      earlw35
      US scared, able to pick on defenseless nations like Syria, Iraq, and Libya, but when it comes to 2 of the toughest kids on the block, the Jew profit mongers in Washington D.C. are wetting their pants.
      avatar
      TravelAbout
      ALWAYS laying the plans for future MIC income, that appears to be the Pentagon's primary function.
      avatar
      ViTran
      agree need a blockade around scc uu mm
      avatar
      jimbogoofball
      How long until Russia and China will destroy this usa? This place needs to be bombed from every direction with so many bombs nothing is left of these usa shittys. Lucky I dont run the show. usa would be the next Atlantis sitting on the bottom of the ocean. KILL YANKEES.
