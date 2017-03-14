NSA Whistleblower Edward Snowden's Interview With The Intercept (VIDEO)

The Intercept host Jeremy Scahill started the interview off by asking Snowden whether the allegations made by the US President Donald Trump that Barack Obama could have ordered the Trump Tower to be wiretapped, could be correct. Snowden pointed out that, for instance, the NSA is capable of hacking anyone, anywhere without a court order, which is important to remember.
Snowden presumed that thus the intelligence agencies could gain access even to Barack Obama's Blackberry: "Had Obama wanted to read Donald Trump's communications, the NSA could have done that even without an order, Snowden said."
However, Snowden expressed disbelief in Trump's wiretapping claims: "We can't take them seriously because no evidence backs them."
The following day, the White House said that Trump had asked the Congress to investigate this issue.
FBI Director James Comey disputed Trump's allegation and asked the Justice Department to publicly denounce the claim, since such wiretapping order is considered to be illegal without a court's approval.
Scahill found time for jokes, too.
.@jeremyscahill asks if he's a FSB agent. @Snowden laughs, says "No, but maybe that's a retirement plan." Download #intercepted Wed am ET— Charlotte Greensit (@cgreensit) March 14, 2017
Snowden then moved to comment on the recent 'Vault 7' archive released by WikiLeaks.
"The most important thing is that now we have evidence… that [the US intelligence agencies] are supporting the commercial market to make Internet-connected devices less secure," Snowden said.
On March 7, Wikileaks began publishing what it said was a large archive of classified CIA-related files dubbed "Vault 7." The first part of the release shed light on hacking techniques developed and employed by the agency, including programs targeting all major computer operating systems.
According to the leak, the CIA in collaboration with the UK Security Service MI5 devised a technology that would allow to turn on a television set's audio recording capabilities remotely. The documents related to the techniques contained several references specifically to Samsung television sets.
Snowden finished his interview by calling on people to do more to protect their privacy.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wiretapping requires a warrant, however, in reality a person can be surveilled on without it, Snowden said.
jas
--
Snowden uses the same language as the Trump haters. There is no difference between an illegal wiretap or any other surveillance not clearly prohibited and controlled by Obama. The excuse of not knowing that a candidate for POTUS was being spied on is complete BS.
Anyone with any experience in big government knows that NOTHING like that would happen without Obama's OK. And the fact theatObama facilitated this illegal surveillance by making it "legal" to spread that information to more accomplices that would leak it is a thread that helps prove constructive knowledge of the spying. Someone in Obama's position would KNOW that was happening or was possible. Legally, that is the same as a clear order to do it. Gangs and criminals syndicates are prosecuted all of the time with similar methods.