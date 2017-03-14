US Navy Seeks Digitial Links for All Weapons in Single Network - Raytheon

© REUTERS/ Antonio Parrinello US Destroyer, Attack Submarine Take Part in NATO War Games in Mediterranean

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Though the size of the contract is relatively small, at $11.8 million, the deal appears to illustrate a strategy being pursued by US military planners amid technological advances in communications.

"New and existing ships, planes, UAVs [drones] and expeditionary forces will communicate and share critical information across data links," the release stated. "These links connect one platform to another via radio frequency to transmit and receive digital information."

Raytheon Integrated Systems Division Vice President of Advanced Technology Colin Whelan described the eventual goal as full awareness across multiple fronts that would distribute the lethality of existing and future US weapons systems.