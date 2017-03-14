Pentagon Awards $87 Million to Provide Naval Aviation Parts, Supplies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Virginia-based company was tasked to provide technical, analytical and managerial services in support of the Naval Aviation Enterprise, according to the release.

"[The] effort [is] to sustain required current readiness and advance future warfighting capabilities at the best possible cost," the DoD stated.

The Naval Aviation Enterprise assesses the needs of its Navy and Marine Corps aviation units through a process known as the Readiness Kill Chain. Personnel, equipment, supplies, training, and ordnance and delivery requirements are all part of the process.

Work will be performed conducted inside and outside of the US and is expected to be completed by April 2022, according to the release.